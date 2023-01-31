Abbott appoints Texas' first-ever border czar, gruesome details of 49ers' QB injury and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

LONE STAR FOCUS - Gov. Greg Abbott announces Texas' first-ever border czar to counter Biden admin's failings. Continue reading …



PURDY BAD LUCK - 49ers' worst fears become reality as QB diagnosed. Continue reading …

‘COMPLETELY IN DISBELIEF’ - Drunk driving crash suspect reportedly told of family's fate minutes before court. Continue reading …

REAL TRAGEDIES - Mom's alleged triple-murders resemble other infamous killings. Continue reading …

‘COUPLE OF TEENAGERS’ - Tell-all book details Harry and Meghan's alleged palace escapades. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

2024 ‘PLAYBOOK’ - GOP group countering Abrams' plan to boost Dem turnout. Continue reading …

NEW RULE - Biden administration proposes expanding access to no-cost birth control under Obamacare. Continue reading …



MISLEADING - Biden touts electric vehicle tax credits with picture of him in luxury Hummer that doesn't even qualify. Continue reading …

HANDICAPPING 2024 - These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

FAR-LEFT AGENDA - Expert says licensing board using ‘mafia tactics’ on new teachers to accept CRT. Continue reading …



‘TURNED OUT NOT TO BE TRUE’ - CNN labels Adam Schiff a Republican during rare clash on Russia collusion. Continue reading …

‘BIGGER FISH TO FRY’ - Ana Navarro claims Florida parents should be ‘more concerned’ with book bans than mom with an OnlyFans account. Continue reading …

‘FLIRTS WITH ANCIENT BLOOD LIBEL’ - CNN accused of publishing antisemitic cartoon. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Our rules, our house. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Why we're paranoid about the American food supply. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - The Left only cares about its own divisive narrative. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The Left is looking to upend the nuclear family. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘EMOTIONAL PUNCHING BAG’- Reddit mom admits to feeling ‘triggered’ by own child as she tries ‘gentle parenting.’ Continue reading …

MATTER OF TIME - Top Republican says US must ditch ‘woke,’ focus on readiness to deter China. Continue reading …

REAL ESTATE RANKED - Cities where it's cheaper to rent vs. homeownership. Continue reading …



SOARING SCOOPS - Ice cream vendor in Bangkok thrills customers with his amazing skills. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Pentagon ramping up munitions production, as top lawmakers raise concerns of weapons shortages. See video …



WATCH: Journalist Masih Alinejad speaks out after Iran's plot to kill her: This is a national security issue. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"More Americans say the federal government, which is supposed to be working for us, is the biggest problem out there. And the other problems like high prices are caused by the reckless government policies. So why are we all surprised? Because for the regime, the federal bureaucracy exists to carry out its policies, no matter who the voters elect."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.