LAURA INGRAHAM: The left is looking to upend the nuclear family

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains how deeply divided the country is in her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The media are working overtime to get you wound up about nonsense. And it's all a sideshow, so don't take your eye off the ball. Today, what matters is understanding two camps that make up America's stark divide. Now, on the one side, we have what the Angle calls the regime. It's a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, the media and certain portions of the business community, all of whom are committed to an agenda that empowers the super-rich in various international organizations.

Now, on the other side, there's a growing populist conservative movement that's determined to use power and leverage of the United States government to empower working-class Americans. And they're going to do that by bringing up living standards and ensuring that they have more control over their own lives. Now, the stakes for the country couldn't be higher. Gallup just released the results of an eye-opening poll. It asked, "What do you think is the most important problem facing this country today?" Ten percent said the economy, 11% said immigration, 15% said inflation. And topping the list? Twenty-one percent said the government and poor leadership is the major problem.

Yeah, more Americans say the federal government, which is supposed to be working for us, is the biggest problem out there. And the other problems like high prices are caused by the reckless government policies. So why are we all surprised? It makes perfect sense to the Angle. Because for the regime, the federal bureaucracy exists to carry out its policies, no matter who the voters elect.