JESSE WATTERS: Our rules, our house

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed migrants staying at the Watson Hotel in New York City who refused to leave for a Brooklyn migrant relief center on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

MIGRANTS' REFUSAL TO LEAVE NEW YORK HOTEL MET WITH OUTRAGE: ‘ABSOLUTELY INSANE’

JESSE WATTERS: When someone else is paying, you don't get to choose where your room is. This is not like taking someone out to dinner where she can just choose whatever she wants from the menu. This is like when you're staying over at someone's house. If they tell you to sleep on the couch, you sleep on the couch. If they say you're having chicken for dinner, you're not having steak. Our rules, our house. We pay the bills, and it's a big bill, at least a million a month, just for the hotels. And now the migrants extended checkout. How extended? How long are we paying for the migrants to live for free in Times Square hotels?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They should be thankful they're not getting deported. We had a president who deported migrants and built hotels. And now we have a president who imports migrants and pays for their hotels. These migrants that were shacking up aren't even families. You heard the guy. They're single men. So, ladies, if you're interested, they're staying at the Watson. And they're giving the rest of the migrants a bad rap. They come here saying they want to work and then protests that they don't get free rent. I guess they're assimilating quickly.