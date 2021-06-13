Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Good Samaritan swept away while trying to rescue doomed Florida father, boy

Kristof Murray, the unidentified father and toddler son all drowned

By Kathianne Boniello | New York Post
A Florida man was swept out to sea as he tried to save a father and his toddler son from drowning near a beach just south of Tampa, according to local reports.

"Apollo Beach Hero" Kristoff Murray, 27, has yet to be found after his unsuccessful bid to save the parent and young child, who both drowned Friday, WFLA reported.

Murray’s girlfriend called 911 as the current swept the trio away, police said.

"Couldn’t be more grateful for his heroic actions. Unfortunately, the current was just that strong that he wasn’t able to attempt any rescue efforts … as good and as pure as his intentions were," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, according to WFLA.

The father and boy, believed to have been about 3 years old, were not identified.

"When you have areas that are clearly marked ‘no swimming,’ it’s for a reason," Chronister said. "I’m asking every parent out there don’t put an infant child near any type of moving or open body of water without having a life jacket on."

