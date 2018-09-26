Good Samaritan shot, killed after chasing hit-and-run driver in Chicago

A man who friends said had just beaten cancer and was looking for a fresh start was shot and killed in a drive-by attack early Tuesday after he chased down a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove off on Chicago's South Side, officials said.

Chicago Police told FOX32 that Alberto Bocanegra, 39, was driving behind a group of cyclists on a late-night ride around 1:30 a.m. and recording on Facebook Live when he saw another vehicle hit a woman on her bike and flee the scene.

After following the vehicle and getting into an argument with the driver, a third SUV drove by and someone opened fire, striking Bocanegra in the neck. He was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Friends of Bocanegra, who once ran for 12th Ward alderman, said he had survived bone cancer and leukemia and "was full of life."

"He had a lot of big ideas and dreams coming out of the hospital," friend and attorney Frank Avila told FOX32.

Another friend, Bill Walls, told FOX32 that Bocanegra "loved people."

"He was a hero, he was fighting for someone else, fighting to defend someone else and fighting for justice," Walls told FOX32

Friends are now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect. Chicago Police are still investigating the deadly shooting.