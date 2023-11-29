Good Samaritan rescues neighbor from knife-wielding husband using leaf blower: police

A good Samaritan apparently stopped a knife attack that could have been fatal, according to Connecticut police.

Milford officers on Nov. 25 responded to 911 calls reporting a stabbing on Greer Circle and located a victim, police wrote in an affidavit.

Authorities learned through their investigation that suspect Kevin Conway, 66, allegedly stabbed his wife of 25 years at one location on Greer Circle, and then the victim fled to another address on the same street to flag down a neighbor for help.

"Kevin's trying to kill me, and he stabbed me," the victim told the neighbor, according to the affidavit.

The victim then hid behind the neighbor for protection as Conway allegedly ran toward them with three knives – one in each hand and a third beneath his underarm. The neighbor asked Conway multiple times to put the knives down, but the suspect refused, saying "she was going to die, and he was going to die" each time the neighbor demanded that he drop the weapons, police said.

A second neighbor who was present during the dispute apparently heard Conway say, "You don't understand. This woman has screwed up my life three ways to Sunday."

As Conway approached the victim and neighbors, the first neighbor "struck Kevin Conway in the head with a leaf blower" that he was using for yard work at the time, Milford police wrote. Conway then fell to the ground with an injury to his head.

The neighbor told police he felt he only had one chance to stop Conway before the attack escalated, which is why he struck the suspect with his leaf blower.

The victim had bleeding stab wounds in the "upper torso by the right shoulder and upper chest area" while Conway had a bleeding head injury. Authorities determined that both the victim's and the suspect's injuries were "grave in nature" and transported them to a hospital for treatment.

The victim was apparently in her bedroom on the afternoon of Nov. 25 when Conway entered and became "verbally combative." She added that Conway said "the last time he didn't kill [her], but this time he was going to." He then walked away but returned later, carrying three "large" knives, the affidavit states.

She believed her husband was possibly under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication.

Conway is charged with first-degree assault, attempted murder, violation of a protective order and second-degree threatening in connection with the attack. He was previously arrested in March "for assaulting and biting the victim in the leg," according to police. The victim got a protective order against the suspect that same month.

Conway is being held at the New Haven Correctional Center on $75,000 bond. He appeared in court on Nov. 27.