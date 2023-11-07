Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut

Connecticut mom acting 'erratically' drove drunk to drop off kid at school: Police

Connecticut police said the mother dropped off her child at school while she was intoxicated

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Ohio car theft suspect lifted into air by forklift: police Video

Ohio car theft suspect lifted into air by forklift: police

A man accused of trying to steal a car was held up about 20 feet in the air by a forklift in Ohio until officers could come and arrest him. (Akron Police Department via Storyful)

A mother in Connecticut was arrested Monday after she was allegedly driving drunk while dropping her child off at school.

Police said 33-year-old Christina Morrissette was charged with DUI-risk of injury to a minor after dropping off her child at Ledyard Middle School.

Officers were responding to a report by staff at the school that Morrissette was "behaving erratically" while she was in the parent drop-off section and appeared to be intoxicated.

Officials say Morrissette failed field sobriety tests and was transported to the Ledyard Police Department for processing. 

FLORIDA NURSE ALLEGEDLY FRACTURED PATIENT'S FACE AFTER SHOVING HER INTO WALL AT ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY

Christina Morrissette seen in a booking picture emotionless

Police said in a press release that Christina Morrissette, 33, was charged with DUI-risk of injury to a minor after dropping off her child at Ledyard Middle School. (Ledyard Police Department)

She was arrested 13 minutes away from the middle school, according to the Ledyard Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was held in jail on a $7,500 surety bond but later released.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.