Connecticut mom acting 'erratically' drove drunk to drop off kid at school: Police

A mother in Connecticut was arrested Monday after she was allegedly driving drunk while dropping her child off at school.

Police said 33-year-old Christina Morrissette was charged with DUI-risk of injury to a minor after dropping off her child at Ledyard Middle School.

Officers were responding to a report by staff at the school that Morrissette was "behaving erratically" while she was in the parent drop-off section and appeared to be intoxicated.

Officials say Morrissette failed field sobriety tests and was transported to the Ledyard Police Department for processing.

She was arrested 13 minutes away from the middle school, according to the Ledyard Police Department.

She was held in jail on a $7,500 surety bond but later released.