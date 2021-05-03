Good Samaritan in Maryland rescues infant thrown into bay during crash

A good Samaritan jumped over a highway guard rail and into a Maryland bay Sunday to rescue an infant who had been thrown from a car and into the water during a crash around 2:45 p.m., FOX 5 DC first reported.

The child was ejected from a car on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City and landed in the Assawoman Bay, the Ocean City Fire Department said in a statement.

MARYLAND GOV. LARRY HOGAN VETOES 3 POLICE REFORM MEASURES

At least eight people were injured in total, the agency said.

Authorities were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. and discovered the car from which the baby was ejected hanging off the side of the bridge. Three other cars were involved in the crash, officials said.

Firefighters secured the vehicle and paramedics treated multiple patients. Seven people were taken to hospitals in ambulances, and the baby was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, according to the fire department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

None of the victims were immediately identified and authorities did not say what caused the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.