CANDIDATE SPOTLIGHT: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp talks inflation, crime, Stacey Abrams

Georgia's gubernatorial race takes center stage in this edition of Candidate Spotlight, Fox News Digital's series that asks candidates in top races to respond to the policy and political questions that are top of mind for voters across the country.

Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., told Fox News Digital why he believes he's the best candidate for Georgia and gives his thoughts on his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams.

What is your closing message to voters?

Kemp: Georgia voters have a clear choice to make in this election. When I was campaigning for governor in 2018, I told Georgians I would fight hard every single day to put them first ahead of the status quo, whether they voted for me or not. Together, we’ve created the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history, three straight years of record economic development in communities large and small, and — because we reopened first — we’ve used record surplus funds to put money back in Georgians’ pockets as they fight through 40-year-high inflation. Stacey Abrams has said she thinks Georgia is the "worst state in the country to live." My family and I disagree. We believe Georgia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family, and we are asking for Georgians’ votes to keep it that way.

What do you think is the most important issue to voters in Georgia?

Kemp: As I travel the state and listen to voters, the issue that continues to be at the top of everyday Georgians’ lists is inflation and the rising costs of living. Georgians are facing the consequences of 40-year-high inflation caused by failed policies and Democratic leadership in Washington. In Georgia, we’ve been able to provide inflation relief through tax refunds, the largest income tax cut in Georgia history, and suspending the gas tax to fight rising prices at the pump. While Stacey Abrams celebrates the disastrous Biden agenda, I’ll keep fighting to create real economic relief for Georgia families.

POLLS SHOW REPUBLICANS FLIP KEY METRIC IN 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS, DEMOCRATS ‘BLEW THEIR LEAD’

A majority of Georgia voters view the economy as a top concern this election cycle, what would you do to combat record inflation?

Kemp: I’ve been working nonstop to help alleviate the pain Georgians are feeling due to record 40-year-high inflation caused by the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration. Thankfully, under our administration, we re-opened Georgia first and were able to use the record revenues to help Georgians fight rising costs with a $1 billion tax refund, the largest income tax cut in Georgia history, and by suspending the gas tax since March. If I am re-elected, I will continue working with the General Assembly to enact inflation relief through another $1 billion tax refund and a property tax rebate that will save the average Georgian 15 to 25 percent on their property taxes. We can't fix everything Washington has broken, but I will continue doing my part as governor to put more money back into hardworking Georgians' pockets to help them face the Democrat-created economic crisis.

What limitations, if any, do you support on abortion?

Kemp: I support the current state law that bans abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. The law contains exceptions for the life of the mother, medically futile pregnancies, rape and incest.

DEMS WORRIED ABOUT CRUCIAL MIDTERM PICKUPS AFTER DSCC, SENATE MAJORITY PAC'S LACK OF INVOLVEMENT IN KEY RACES

How would you combat rising crime in Georgia? Would you support cashless bail, if elected?

Kemp: Since elected, I’ve stayed laser-focused on keeping Georgians safe. In my first four years as governor, I prioritized cracking down on criminal street gangs and street racing, tackling violent crime, and passing legislation to toughen penalties for human traffickers. I fulfilled a campaign promise to create an Anti-Gang Unit within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that has helped bring dozens of violent criminals to justice. Additionally, I signed legislation that instituted a $5,000 pay raise to all state law enforcement professionals, and created a state law enforcement Crime Suppression Unit to address rising crime in our capital city.

If elected to a second term, I’ll continue building on the successes of my first term by increasing penalties for gang recruitment of minors, implementing a database for gang research and prevention, reforming the "own recognizance" bond system, creating an education loan reimbursement program for those looking to become POST-certified members of Georgia’s law enforcement community and medical examiners, and ensuring specific places of business adhere to state law regarding notification of human trafficking resources. While my opponent champions soft-on-crime policies like defunding the police and eliminating cash bail, I will continue to stand with law enforcement to keep Georgia families safe.

Will you accept the results of this year's election?

Kemp: Yes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What is one thing you admire about your opponent?

Kemp: Stacey Abrams and her allies have put in a lot of work to build a formidable ground game in our state. That's why it's critical that Republicans continue working to strengthen our ground game and amplify our message. Fortunately, we have common-sense solutions to the problems that citizens across the state, and the country, are facing. Now, we need Georgians to join us at briankemp2022.com so we can finish the job and win big on November 8th!