Global 'Black Joy Project' to be adapted into a book

“What does Black joy mean to you?”

That’s the question author and educator Kleaver Cruz traveled the globe asking, and now the project will become a mainstream book.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Monday that Cruz has adapted his “Black Joy Project” into a book of the same name.

“Black Joy Project,” which does not yet have a release date, will combine images and essays into what Cruz has called the vital use of joy.

He wanted images of happiness and positive vibes to counter the kind of "trauma porn" that often goes viral on social media.

“There is a necessity in expressing and naming Black joy as a practice towards liberation and I want it for all Black people around the world,” Cruz said in a statement.

The Black Joy Project dates back to 2015, when Cruz felt overwhelmed by “Black death and pain,” as he writes on his website kleavercruz.com.

He made a vow that for 30 days he would use social media to post images of Black joy. He now has thousands of Facebook and Instagram followers, and his work has been highlighted in Vibe and Huffington Post, among other publications.

The new book seeks to show that the struggle for social justice and activism ought to contain more dimensions than negativity and low vibrations.

