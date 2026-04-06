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Florida

Girl who survived brutal Florida shark attack returns to waters where it happened: 'She's fearless'

Leah Lendel was 9 when she was bitten off Boca Grande and airlifted for emergency surgery

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Shark attacks 9-year-old girl in Florida Video

Shark attacks 9-year-old girl in Florida

Body camera video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows how officials responded when a 9-year-old girl was bitten by a shark. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

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A young girl who survived a shark attack in Florida returned to the beach as part of the healing process.

The shark attack took place on June 12, 2025, off Boca Grande, which is on the state's southwest coast near Fort Myers.

Leah Lendel was 9 when she was bitten during a snorkeling trip with her family. The bite nearly severed her hand off.

"It's kind of like healing for me to come over here, because seeing this happen to me and sometimes I even forget I got a shark bite," Leah told WZVN-TV.

Leah Lendel

Leah Lendel, who survived a shark attack at Boca Grande nearly a year ago, returned to the site as part of her healing process. (GoFundMe)

The attack occurred 10 months ago, and Leah still vividly remembers the moment.

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"You see, like, the black stuff in the water? That's where he was," Leah said, according to WZVN.

Police body camera captured witnesses rushing to help save her life. The girl was airlifted to undergo emergency surgery.

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Leah Lendel's X-Ray

Leah Lendel was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital following the shark attack, where she underwent surgery that lasted hours while doctors worked to save her hand. (WTVT-TV)

Surgeons were able to successfully reattach her hand following the attack. Leah, now 10, is still working to regain her strength day-by-day.

"I can't really play piano now, and I can't pick up more than 8 pounds, but me and my therapist are working for me to get my wrist strength back," Leah told WZVN.

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Leah sits with her parents during a hospital news conference.

Doctors at Tampa General Hospital worked to save the 9-year-old's hand. (WTVT-TV)

The girl's parents expressed how proud they are of their daughter's resilience throughout a painful experience.

"We thought, you know, it’s going to be 100% amputation. And so that we were just praying. Of course, we, you know, we were hoping. But when you see something this bad, you just understand reality hits. You’re like, this is what it is," Nadia Lendel told WZVN.

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First responders treating 9-year-old Leah Lendel after shark bite

First responders give medical attention to 9-year-old Leah Lendel after she was bitten by a shark. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Despite the traumatic experience, Leah dreams of getting a snorkeling license, and her mom remains nervous but supportive.

"She’s not afraid. She’s fearless," Nadia said.

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Leah encouraged others to not let fear stop them from fulfilling their dreams.

"It’s really rare the sharks even attack a person and I would recommend not swimming in murky water," Leah said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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