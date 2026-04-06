Girl who survived brutal Florida shark attack returns to waters where it happened: 'She's fearless'

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A young girl who survived a shark attack in Florida returned to the beach as part of the healing process.

The shark attack took place on June 12, 2025, off Boca Grande, which is on the state's southwest coast near Fort Myers.

Leah Lendel was 9 when she was bitten during a snorkeling trip with her family. The bite nearly severed her hand off.

"It's kind of like healing for me to come over here, because seeing this happen to me and sometimes I even forget I got a shark bite," Leah told WZVN-TV.

The attack occurred 10 months ago, and Leah still vividly remembers the moment.

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"You see, like, the black stuff in the water? That's where he was," Leah said, according to WZVN.

Police body camera captured witnesses rushing to help save her life. The girl was airlifted to undergo emergency surgery.

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Surgeons were able to successfully reattach her hand following the attack. Leah, now 10, is still working to regain her strength day-by-day.

"I can't really play piano now, and I can't pick up more than 8 pounds, but me and my therapist are working for me to get my wrist strength back," Leah told WZVN.

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The girl's parents expressed how proud they are of their daughter's resilience throughout a painful experience.

"We thought, you know, it’s going to be 100% amputation. And so that we were just praying. Of course, we, you know, we were hoping. But when you see something this bad, you just understand reality hits. You’re like, this is what it is," Nadia Lendel told WZVN.

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Despite the traumatic experience, Leah dreams of getting a snorkeling license, and her mom remains nervous but supportive.

"She’s not afraid. She’s fearless," Nadia said.

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Leah encouraged others to not let fear stop them from fulfilling their dreams.

"It’s really rare the sharks even attack a person and I would recommend not swimming in murky water," Leah said.