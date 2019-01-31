Girl Scout leader removed as stolen-cookie claim crumbles

The Girl Scout troop leader who alleged that her girls were robbed of over $1,000 while they sold cookies at a New Jersey mall has been removed from her position after police said her story failed to add up.

The Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey issued a statement Wednesday about the matter. The statement said that the Woodbridge Police Department had concluded that there was “insufficient evidence” to support Jessica Medina’s claim that Troop 80062 was robbed last week while selling boxes of the sweet treats at the Woodbridge Center Mall.

Medina allegedly told the police that an envelope with $1,100 in cash and checks was taken from their table on Jan. 18, and that she suspected the culprits were a disabled man and an elderly woman, the New York Post reported.

But police said Wednesday that the evidence isn’t there to support the allegation of theft.

“The Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey expects the highest standards of fiscal responsibility and ethical behavior from our volunteers, in keeping with our mission, our values, and our Girl Scout Promise and Laws,” the organization said.

“To that end, GSCSNJ has removed this troop leader from her position as a Girl Scout volunteer.”

The group said it will continue to work with police and focus on “helping our girls move forward with their cookie season.”

But the woman at the center of the reported theft is saying that the police flubbed the investigation.

“It became the blame game after 12 days of not doing their job properly,” Medina told the Post on Wednesday. “If they’d found them that night they would have been able to arrest them. That person would have had the envelope in their possession that night.”

Medina went on to say that she has no need to steal the money, as her husband makes “$200,000 a year.” She said video surveillance would back up here claim.