Girl Scouts selling cookies in New Jersey robbed of over $1,100

A group of Girl Scouts selling cookies at a mall in New Jersey were robbed of over $1,100.

The “shocked and devastated” young girls had set up their table to sell the sweet snacks on the upper level of the Woodbridge Center Mall, near Chick-fil-A, in Woodbridge.

Troop 80062, which includes girls ages 5 to 12, were robbed around 4:40 p.m., right when one of the kids’ mom’s was about to take the money to the bank, The New York Post reported.

OSCAR MAYER ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR WIENERMOBILE DRIVERS

The thief, accompanied by an older woman with a walker, approached the table to inquire about buying a box of Caramel de Lites and some Peanut Butter Patties, Jessica Medina, a Girl Scout mom, told the Post.

Medina set the envelope of money, which contained a mix of cash and checks, down to help an 11-year-old with the transaction. As soon as she did, the man snatched it.

“I was behind the table and he reached over it to grab the envelope. He slipped it in his jacket. He did it very fast — in the blink of an eye,” she said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Medina said the man appeared to be special needs, rocking back and forth and slurring his words, but police told her it was likely an act.

“Judging from the security tape, he had his eyes on the envelope the entire time . . . I think [he] was pretending to be special needs so people wouldn’t stare at him,” one of the Girl Scouts, Olivia Limmer, said.

Police are investigating the incident but had no suspects as of Monday, according to Capt. Scott Kuzma, of the Woodbridge Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The money was going to be put toward a trip for the troop to Savannah, Ga.

“You shouldn’t steal from anybody, but stealing from Girl Scouts is even worse,” Limmer said.

“The girls’ spirits were down but we’re going to march on and keep trying,” Medina said.