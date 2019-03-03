Alabama girl, 11, found dead, investigation underway: report

An 11-year-old girl was found dead in northeast Alabama after a 12-hour search, according to authorities.

The body of Amberly Barnett was discovered around 6:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location in DeKalb County, Sheriff Nick Welden said. The cause of her death wasn't immediately clear. Police are continuing an investigation.

The girl was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. at her aunt's house in Collinsville, WWLP reported. Her mother wrote on social media that a green SUV was seen in the driveway and that she had left her cellphone behind.

“Her phone was left behind and my baby takes it everywhere. Nothing in her phone indicated she was planning to leave!” she wrote. “Amberly is the type to not do anything that she will get in trouble for. She is so scared of anyone being mad at her or getting in trouble. She would not have ran away or make plans to go off somewhere.”

A GoFundMe page was set up on Saturday to raise donations for the girl's family. DeKalb County is about 100 miles northeast of Birmingham.