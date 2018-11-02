Gillum intern arrested in Florida for throwing chocolate milk at College Republicans

An intern for Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been arrested and charged with battery for throwing chocolate milk on College Republicans tabling on campus before she kicked Gillum’s opponent Republican Ron DeSantis’ sign out of the ground.

The far-left student activist who had the profanity-laced meltdown, Shelby Shoup, is listed as an intern for the Andrew Gillum for Florida Governor Campaign on LinkedIn and a member of FSU Students for Justice in Palestine. Gillum's campaign did not return a Fox News request for comment.

ANDREW GILLUM'S FLORIDA GOVERNOR BID MIRED IN ANTI-SEMITISM ACCUSATIONS, LINKS TO RADICAL PALESTINIAN GROUP

A portion of the profane exchange with the College Republicans on campus was caught on camera.

Shoup threw her drink on SFU College Republicans Vice-Membership Chair, Daisy Judge, and when another student passing by tried to de-escalate the situation, she threw the remainder of her drink on him, according to a statement released by the College Republicans at FSU.

“You are supporting Nazis,” Shoup said in the video posted online. “Do you understand that?”

Another student snapped back at the girl wearing a communist pin: “And you are supporting communism?”

She replied: “Yeah, I f***ing am.”

“Don’t pour your coffee on me,” he said.

But Shoup replied, "F*** you. I will," before she opened her chocolate milk and threw it on him.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANE LANGUAGE

She then went on a profanity-laced tirade about fascism and accused the Republican students of “normalizing Nazis” and blaming them for the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre and other incidents.

As Shoup stormed away, she kicked a DeSantis sign out of the ground.

The FSU College Republicans called it an “alarming display of the extremely charged political environment that has arisen in recent months and years.

“No person, regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum, should be targeted and assaulted because of their political beliefs. We are glad that no serious physical harm came to our Vice-Membership Chair and will always stand up for the basic rights and respect that every one of our members is endowed.”

FSU said the student was identified, arrested, and charged with battery in a statement Friday morning.

“FSU is diverse community that values and respects each person,” the school wrote. “FSU expects each members of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law.”