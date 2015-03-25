Giffords 'More Alert Today' Doctor Says

Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' chief physician says she is "even more alert today" and progressing nicely with therapy a day after arriving at Texas Medical Center in Houston to begin rehabilitation.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Dr. Gerard Francisco said the Arizona congresswoman did not speak or make any sounds when he examined her on Saturday.

That could be because Giffords still has a breathing tube. He said it is too soon to say whether she can or will be able to talk.

Giffords was shot two weeks ago while meeting with constituents in Tucson.