Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell to testify before House committee investigating handling of Epstein case

Convicted Epstein associate will appear before House committee Feb. 9 despite lawyers saying she'll plead the Fifth

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita , Chad Pergram Fox News
Judge unseals grand jury evidence tied to Ghislaine Maxwell Video

Judge unseals grand jury evidence tied to Ghislaine Maxwell

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on a New York judge approving the release of sealed grand jury evidence related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s case on ‘Special Report.’

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to appear before the congressional committee investigating the federal government's handling of the notorious Epstein case to provide testimony under oath, Fox News has learned.

Maxwell is scheduled to sit for a virtual deposition by the committee on Feb. 9, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who is leading the investigation.

"Her lawyers have made it clear that she's going to plead the Fifth," Comer said. "I hope she changes her mind, because I want to hear from her."

CLINTON SPOKESMAN LASHES OUT AT COMER OVER EPSTEIN PROBE AS CONTEMPT VOTE NEARS

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In a letter from Maxwell's legal team submitted to the committee on Tuesday, her lawyers insisted she would refuse to comply with the testimony, according to the BBC.

"Put plainly, proceeding under these circumstances would serve no other purpose than pure political theater and a complete waste of taxpayer monies," the attorneys wrote. "The Committee would obtain no testimony, no answers, and no new facts."

MORE THAN 2M EPSTEIN FILES STILL UNPUBLISHED, DOJ CONFIRMS

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen behind razor wire in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell jogs around the track at FCI Tallahassee, Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, July 10, 2025. Maxwell is serving a twenty-year sentence for sex trafficking in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and is currently serving 20 years behind bars in federal prison for her involvement in the trafficking and recruitment of underaged girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, primarily at his Florida residence.

In July 2025, Maxwell's request to exchange her testimony for legal immunity was denied by the committee.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS LAWMAKERS' EFFORT TO FORCE DOJ RELEASE OF EPSTEIN FILES

One month later, the committee filed a legal summons requiring Maxwell to submit evidence under oath.

The House committee is also set to discuss if former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, should be held in contempt of court over their refusal to appear before officials regarding the investigation into Epstein.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
