Ghislaine Maxwell to testify before House committee investigating handling of Epstein case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ghislaine Maxwell , the convicted associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to appear before the congressional committee investigating the federal government's handling of the notorious Epstein case to provide testimony under oath, Fox News has learned.

Maxwell is scheduled to sit for a virtual deposition by the committee on Feb. 9, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who is leading the investigation.

"Her lawyers have made it clear that she's going to plead the Fifth," Comer said. "I hope she changes her mind, because I want to hear from her."

CLINTON SPOKESMAN LASHES OUT AT COMER OVER EPSTEIN PROBE AS CONTEMPT VOTE NEARS

In a letter from Maxwell's legal team submitted to the committee on Tuesday, her lawyers insisted she would refuse to comply with the testimony, according to the BBC.

"Put plainly, proceeding under these circumstances would serve no other purpose than pure political theater and a complete waste of taxpayer monies," the attorneys wrote. "The Committee would obtain no testimony, no answers, and no new facts."

MORE THAN 2M EPSTEIN FILES STILL UNPUBLISHED, DOJ CONFIRMS

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and is currently serving 20 years behind bars in federal prison for her involvement in the trafficking and recruitment of underaged girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, primarily at his Florida residence .

In July 2025, Maxwell's request to exchange her testimony for legal immunity was denied by the committee.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS LAWMAKERS' EFFORT TO FORCE DOJ RELEASE OF EPSTEIN FILES

One month later, the committee filed a legal summons requiring Maxwell to submit evidence under oath.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP