Bill Clinton

Clinton spokesman lashes out at Comer over Epstein probe as contempt vote nears

Angel Ureña pushes back as House Oversight prepares contempt vote over Jeffrey Epstein investigation testimony

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Jon Stewart says Bill, Hillary Clinton should 'absolutely' comply with congressional subpoena in Epstein investigation Video

Jon Stewart says Bill, Hillary Clinton should 'absolutely' comply with congressional subpoena in Epstein investigation

Comedian Jon Stewart said Bill and Hillary Clinton should "absolutely" comply with congressional subpoenas related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, but also urged the DOJ to comply in releasing the remaining documents.

A top spokesperson for former President Bill Clinton sharply accused House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., of misrepresenting negotiations in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, insisting the Clintons never rejected sworn testimony or transcripts as the committee prepares to vote on contempt.

Angel Ureña, deputy chief of staff to the former president, said Comer was using a dispute over testimony format as a pretext to move toward contempt proceedings.

Ureña’s remarks came after Comer accused the Clintons of defying bipartisan subpoenas and demanding limits on testimony that would bar other lawmakers and prevent the creation of an official transcript.

"We never said no to a transcript. Interviews are on the record and under oath," he wrote on X. "Whether it was written or typed isn’t why this is happening. If that were the last or only issue, we’d be in a different position. You keep misdirecting to protect you-know-who and God knows what."

TOP GOP CHAIR ISSUES STARK WARNING TO CLINTONS IF THEY DEFY DEPOSITIONS IN EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION

Bill and Hillary Clinton at President Trump's second inauguration

A top Clinton spokesman accuses House Oversight Chairman James Comer of misrepresenting testimony talks as the committee moves toward a contempt vote tied to the Epstein investigation. (Melina Mara - Pool/Getty Images)

Comer said the Clintons’ attorneys made what he described as an untenable offer while the committee was moving toward contempt proceedings.

"Facing contempt of Congress, the Clintons’ lawyers made an untenable offer: that I travel to New York for a conversation with President Clinton only," Comer wrote on X. "No official transcript would be recorded and other members of Congress would be barred from participating. I have rejected the Clintons’ ridiculous offer."

Comer also accused the Clintons of seeking preferential treatment and failing to comply with lawful subpoenas.

BILL, HILLARY CLINTON RISK CRIMINAL CONTEMPT CHARGES AFTER DEFYING HOUSE SUBPOENAS IN EPSTEIN PROBE

"The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment," he wrote. "The House Oversight Committee’s bipartisan subpoenas require the Clintons to appear for depositions that are under oath and transcribed."

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is examining what the Clintons may have known about Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, including scrutiny of Hillary’s role overseeing U.S. efforts to combat international sex trafficking while serving as secretary of state.

Comer said the lack of a formal record would undermine public accountability as the investigation moves forward.

JON STEWART SAYS CLINTONS SHOULD 'ABSOLUTELY' COMPLY WITH CONGRESSIONAL SUBPOENAS ON EPSTEIN

james comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said Friday that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would face contempt of Congress charges if they fail to cooperate with the panel’s Epstein probe. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"The absence of an official transcript is an indefensible demand that is insulting to the American people who demand answers about Epstein’s crimes," Comer wrote.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News the panel bent over backward to accommodate the Clintons and said their refusal to comply with subpoenas left the committee no choice but to pursue contempt.

"We’ve seen multiple pictures of Bill Clinton with Epstein victims on Epstein’s plane engaged in all kinds of things that look quite unsavory, and I think the American people want answers, and they want to know what a former U.S. president was doing with this disgusting pedophile," Gill said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Clinton Foundation for comment on the matter.

