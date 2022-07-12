Georgia woman fatally shot by husband while holding grandchild

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia woman was shot and killed at her home by her estranged husband Sunday night after he accused her of having another man at her home. The suspect, Salomon Ramos, is now wanted for the murder of Angeles Santos.

The estranged couple's son, Uriel Ramos, said his mother was holding her grandchild at the time of her death.

Ten minutes before the violent incident, Uriel and his sister were out selling plates of food that his mother would cook to make extra money.

"He went in there, he grabbed a gun, and he shot her with my baby in her hand," Uriel Ramos told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Uriel added that his father's constant battle with addiction negatively impacted the family, but his mother refused to give up on him.

"He was always drinking and always doing drugs," Uriel said. "He was never a good dad to us. She had a big heart and that’s why she was still trying to help him out."

Salomon Ramos, 50, is currently on the run, which frightens Uriel and his family. Police believe the suspect is armed as well.

"He’s dangerous you know … he’s not a good person," his son added.

Despite his fear, Uriel wants justice for his mom more than anything. He suspects that his father's next stop may be in Arkansas where he has family or to his origins of Mexico.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.