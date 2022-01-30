Georgia woman allegedly stole lottery tickets from clerk who had just been fatally shot in robbery: police

A Georgia woman was arrested this month after she allegedly stole lottery tickets from the office of a convenience store clerk who had just been shot dead in an armed robbery, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Lakiesha McGhee, who was originally a victim of the robbery, was arrested about a week after the incident and charged with theft and tampering with evidence.

Three armed suspects entered the J&J Dollar Store shortly after midnight on Jan. 18 and fatally shot the employee, 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar.

Surveillance video shows the suspects entering the business and taking belongings from patrons while one suspect goes to the office.

The suspect allegedly shot Dollar in the upper chest and struck her in the head with a handgun. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

McGhee initially called 911 to report the incident, but later she disabled the security system for the store and stole the lottery tickets, according to the sheriff's office.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the three suspects who robbed the store.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the three suspects.