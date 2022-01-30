Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia woman allegedly stole lottery tickets from clerk who had just been fatally shot in robbery: police

Lakiesha McGhee also allegedly disabled the store's security system

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Georgia law enforcement searching for three armed suspects who fatally shot store clerk in robbery Video

Georgia law enforcement searching for three armed suspects who fatally shot store clerk in robbery

Three masked men entered the J&J Dollar Store shortly after midnight on Jan. 18 and fatally shot an employee, 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

A Georgia woman was arrested this month after she allegedly stole lottery tickets from the office of a convenience store clerk who had just been shot dead in an armed robbery, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office. 

Lakiesha McGhee, who was originally a victim of the robbery, was arrested about a week after the incident and charged with theft and tampering with evidence. 

The three suspects entered the J&amp;J Dollar Store shortly after midnight 

The three suspects entered the J&amp;J Dollar Store shortly after midnight  (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Three armed suspects entered the J&J Dollar Store shortly after midnight on Jan. 18 and fatally shot the employee, 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar.

CALIFORNIA SUSPECTS RAM SUV INTO JEWELRY REPAIR BUSINESS, LOOT STORE

Surveillance video shows the suspects entering the business and taking belongings from patrons while one suspect goes to the office. 

One suspect went into the office and fatally shot 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar. 

One suspect went into the office and fatally shot 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar.  (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect allegedly shot Dollar in the upper chest and struck her in the head with a handgun. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

McGhee initially called 911 to report the incident, but later she disabled the security system for the store and stole the lottery tickets, according to the sheriff's office. 

One suspect appeared to be the lookout while the other two robbers stole from patrons and the store. 

One suspect appeared to be the lookout while the other two robbers stole from patrons and the store.  (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the three suspects who robbed the store. 

Macon Regional Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the three suspects. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

Your Money