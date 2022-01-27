Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California suspects ram SUV into jewelry repair business, loot store, police say

The vehicle used to ram the storefront was stolen just days before, police believe

By Paul Best | Fox News
Two masked men looted a jewelry business in Escondido, California, after ramming the storefront with what police say was a stolen vehicle.

Two masked suspects looted a jewelry-repair shop in Southern California this week after ramming a suspected stolen vehicle into the storefront, according to police. 

The burglary happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Jewelry and Repair Center in Escondido, about 30 miles north of San Diego, police said. 

    The suspects used what police believe was a stolen white Volkswagen SUV.  (Escondido Police Department)

    (Escondido Police Department)

The two men used a white Volkswagen SUV that authorities believe was stolen two days earlier from Oceanside, which is about 20 miles away from Escondido. 

Once inside, one of the burglars used an ax to break display cases and steal jewelry and cash. 

BEVERLY HILLS POLICE CHIEF ON CALIFORNIA CRIME SPIKES: SAME CRIMINALS BEING CAUGHT ‘OVER AND OVER AGAIN’

Police described both suspects as Hispanic male adults, one wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and the other wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. 

    The burglars made off with jewelry and cash after breaking through the storefront and smashing display cases.  (Escondido Police Department)

    (Escondido Police Department)

Several California cities, including San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, have seen a spate of "smash-and-grab" robberies and retail thefts in recent months. 

The California Highway Patrol said last week that its Organized Retail Crime Task Force has arrested more than 370 suspects and recovered $19.7 million in stolen merchandise since 2019. 

Anyone with information about Wednesday's jewelry store robbery can call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or make an anonymous tip at 760-743-TIPS (8477). 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

Your Money