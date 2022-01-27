California suspects ram SUV into jewelry repair business, loot store, police say

Two masked suspects looted a jewelry-repair shop in Southern California this week after ramming a suspected stolen vehicle into the storefront, according to police.

The burglary happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Jewelry and Repair Center in Escondido, about 30 miles north of San Diego, police said.

The two men used a white Volkswagen SUV that authorities believe was stolen two days earlier from Oceanside, which is about 20 miles away from Escondido.

Once inside, one of the burglars used an ax to break display cases and steal jewelry and cash.

Police described both suspects as Hispanic male adults, one wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and the other wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Several California cities, including San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, have seen a spate of "smash-and-grab" robberies and retail thefts in recent months.

The California Highway Patrol said last week that its Organized Retail Crime Task Force has arrested more than 370 suspects and recovered $19.7 million in stolen merchandise since 2019.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's jewelry store robbery can call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or make an anonymous tip at 760-743-TIPS (8477).