Georgia toddler dies after being run over in beach parking lot

A toddler has died after being run over in a parking lot at a Georgia beach, authorities said.

The 2-year-old girl died at a hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a driver on Tybee Island, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The child’s family was standing in a parking lot next to the beach Sunday when the girl ran in front of an approaching vehicle, the State Patrol said in a preliminary report. It said the driver ran over the girl and then stopped.

The State Patrol identified the victim as Rae’Lynn Michelle Milton of Waycross.

Authorities have not said whether the driver faces charges. State Patrol spokesperson Courtney Floyd said the investigation is still active.

Tybee Island, located about 18 miles east of Savannah, is home to Georgia's largest public beach.