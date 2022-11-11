Georgia teen kills one family member, injures another in 'very violent and brutal' attack, Florida police say

A 19-year-old Georgia man was arrested for the brutal killing of a family member and attacking another in Palm Coast, Florida, early Wednesday morning, police say.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at about 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday after the caller reported a man shown up at her home on Clermont Court claiming he had been attacked and needed help.

Police said that upon arrival, the deputies spoke with the victim, who said he had been attacked by a family member, later identified as Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia. The victim told police that he believed a second family member had been attacked within the home.

The deputies went to the home and found the suspect standing near a severely injured man and a blunt object that appeared to have been used in the attack, the sheriff's office said. Fire and rescue personnel were called to the scene to aid the injured man, but the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics at 3:24 a.m. from "significant blunt force trauma."

The suspect refused to comply with police and physically resisted arrest, according to the sheriff's office. He was tased by deputies and eventually detained so emergency responders could enter the home and attempt to assist the victim.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office Major Case Unit was then called to the scene to investigate the incident as a homicide.

The suspect was taken by police to the Flagler County Courthouse and interviewed by detectives. Police said he attempted to escape by pulling his handcuffed arms through his legs and attacking the detectives and deputies present.

"After a significant struggle and multiple taser deployments, he was again subdued and transported to Advent Health-Palm Coast for medical clearance before being taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility," the sheriff's office said.

One Major Case detective was treated at a local medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Fortunately, our detectives will recover from their injuries taking this violent offender off the streets and into the Green Roof Inn where he belongs," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "The original crime scene reflected a very violent and brutal attack. We are working diligently to find answers as to what caused this tragic attack on family members early this morning. Our condolences to the family and all involved in this case."

Ingram was arrested for second degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

He is currently being held without bond.