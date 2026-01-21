Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Georgia teen arrested after father turns him in following pair of shootings, police say

Lequan Stephens, 16, faces aggravated assault charges after allegedly shooting a juvenile in face and neck

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
A Georgia teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with a pair of shootings after his father turned him in to police, authorities said.

Lequan Stephens, 16, faces charges of aggravated assault, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lovejoy Police Department said officers responded Jan. 17 to a shooting in the 2500 block of Lovejoy Crossing Lane.

Lequan Stephens

Lequan Stephens, 16, faces aggravated assault charges in connection with two shootings, authorities said. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Police said they found a juvenile in the front passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

Investigators said the suspect fired into the vehicle, striking the victim, before fleeing the scene.

Authorities later identified Stephens as the alleged shooter and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Lequan Stephens and police cars

Lequan Stephens was turned in by his father after more than 48 hours on the run. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also secured warrants for Stephens in connection with a separate shooting, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s department said it executed a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies at several residences linked to Stephens’ relatives and acquaintances.

"Law enforcement made it clear that Stephens had no place to hide and would receive no assistance," the department said in a statement.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office vehicles

A coordinated law enforcement operation led to the arrest of a Georgia teen, officials said. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

After more than 48 hours on the run, Stephens was turned in to police by his father, authorities said.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
