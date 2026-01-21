Georgia teen arrested after father turns him in following pair of shootings, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with a pair of shootings after his father turned him in to police, authorities said.

Lequan Stephens, 16, faces charges of aggravated assault, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lovejoy Police Department said officers responded Jan. 17 to a shooting in the 2500 block of Lovejoy Crossing Lane.

Police said they found a juvenile in the front passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

Investigators said the suspect fired into the vehicle, striking the victim, before fleeing the scene.

Authorities later identified Stephens as the alleged shooter and obtained warrants for his arrest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also secured warrants for Stephens in connection with a separate shooting, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s department said it executed a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies at several residences linked to Stephens’ relatives and acquaintances.

"Law enforcement made it clear that Stephens had no place to hide and would receive no assistance," the department said in a statement.

After more than 48 hours on the run, Stephens was turned in to police by his father, authorities said.