Georgia suspect armed with crossbow shoots victim in Atlanta

A suspect in Georgia armed with a crossbow allegedly shot and injured another person in Atlanta, according to authorities.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, Atlanta Police said.

Officers arrived at Rockwood Ave. Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. after they were alerted that a person had been shot. The shooting, police were told, took place in another area.

Police were told the suspect carried out the shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway using a "bow and arrow," Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The victim was standing near a convenience store when the shooter drove up in a gold minivan and exited the vehicle armed with a "crossbow," according to police.

The suspect allegedly fired the weapon and struck the victim in the chest. The victim did not cooperate with investigators, but was conscious when taken to a hospital, according to police.

The incident is under continued investigation, police said.

The suspect was not described by police, and it remains unclear what prompted the shooting.