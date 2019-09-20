Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

EDUCATION
Published

Georgia substitute teacher fired for writing list that labeled students as ‘angels’ or ‘devils,’ district says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Georgia school district says it has fired a substitute teacher this week after she wrote a list that categorized students as either “angels” or “devils."

The teacher at Bernard Awtrey Middle School in Cobb County had been in the classroom since the start of this school year, filling in for a permanent one that was on maternity leave, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

"A substitute teacher was fired after school administration was made aware that the substitute composed two lists, one titled ‘angels' and the other titled ‘devils,’” the Cobb County School District told the station in a statement. “The district doesn't tolerate any adult we employ making comments which are disrespectful in any way."

HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY NICOLAS DIXON'S COLLEAGUES FILL OFFICER'S SHOES FOR HIS 9-YEAR-OLD SON

A substitute teacher at Bernard Awtrey Middle School has been fired, the district says, after writing a list categorizing students as either 'angels' or 'devils'.

A substitute teacher at Bernard Awtrey Middle School has been fired, the district says, after writing a list categorizing students as either 'angels' or 'devils'.

A purported photograph of the list that was obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta says, “Homeroom/3rd period = Actual Nightmare.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mother of a student who allegedly appeared on the “devil” list told the station that “he does like to talk in class, but in no way would I consider him a ‘devil' by any stretch of the imagination.”