Georgia substitute teacher fired for writing list that labeled students as ‘angels’ or ‘devils,’ district says

A Georgia school district says it has fired a substitute teacher this week after she wrote a list that categorized students as either “angels” or “devils."

The teacher at Bernard Awtrey Middle School in Cobb County had been in the classroom since the start of this school year, filling in for a permanent one that was on maternity leave, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

"A substitute teacher was fired after school administration was made aware that the substitute composed two lists, one titled ‘angels' and the other titled ‘devils,’” the Cobb County School District told the station in a statement. “The district doesn't tolerate any adult we employ making comments which are disrespectful in any way."

HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY NICOLAS DIXON'S COLLEAGUES FILL OFFICER'S SHOES FOR HIS 9-YEAR-OLD SON

A purported photograph of the list that was obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta says, “Homeroom/3rd period = Actual Nightmare.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mother of a student who allegedly appeared on the “devil” list told the station that “he does like to talk in class, but in no way would I consider him a ‘devil' by any stretch of the imagination.”