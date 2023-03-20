Expand / Collapse search
Georgia shooting suspect detained after allegedly killing 3

The GA shooting victims were all pronounced dead at the scene

Associated Press
Three people are dead in what authorities say was a shooting in an Atlanta-area home early Monday. 

WSB-TV reports the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gunshots at 12:10 a.m. in the Honey Creek Country Club neighborhood of Conyers, Georgia, about 30 miles east of Atlanta. 

A shooting suspect who allegedly killed three victims near Atlanta, Georgia, is now in custody.

Deputies arrived and found three people who had been shot

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were not immediately identified. 

WSB-TV reports a suspect who was not immediately identified was in custody and an investigation was ongoing early Monday.