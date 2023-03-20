Georgia shooting suspect detained after allegedly killing 3

Three people are dead in what authorities say was a shooting in an Atlanta-area home early Monday.

WSB-TV reports the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gunshots at 12:10 a.m. in the Honey Creek Country Club neighborhood of Conyers, Georgia, about 30 miles east of Atlanta.

Deputies arrived and found three people who had been shot.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were not immediately identified.

WSB-TV reports a suspect who was not immediately identified was in custody and an investigation was ongoing early Monday.