Georgia shooting inside home leaves at least 2 dead

Two men are dead and a third was injured during a triple shooting Thursday at a home in Georgia's Haralson County.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were at a home in Tallapoosa, where deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting, news outlets reported.

When they got to the home, Nathan Larry Mayfield came out of the house with a pistol in his hand, officers said. As he was talking to police, he shot himself in the head.

Officers found two men inside the home. Dillion Dobbs, 21, was pronounced dead in a bedroom. Joseph Dobbs, 20, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. His condition has not been released.

The shootings happened in a rural area of Georgia, a few miles from the Alabama border.