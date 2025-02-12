Expand / Collapse search
US Crime

Georgia school shooting suspect's father granted bond as victims share emotional statements in court

Colin Gray faces charges after his son, Colt Gray, allegedly carried out a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Apalachee High School shooting suspect's father appears in court for bond hearing Video

Apalachee High School shooting suspect's father appears in court for bond hearing

Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray's father, Colin Gray, appears in court for bond hearing.

A Georgia judge on Tuesday granted the father of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect a $500,000 bond.

On Sept. 4, 2024, Colt Gray, 14, allegedly killed two teachers and two other 14-year-old students when he opened fire inside the high school.

Colt pleaded not guilty to 55 criminal counts, including 25 counts of aggravated assault, and his 54-year-old father, Colin Gray, pleaded not guilty to 29 criminal counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The father is accused of buying the AR-15-style firearm his son allegedly used in the shooting. He would have to pay at least $50,000 of the total $500,000, in cash, to be released from jail.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE RELEASED OF 2023 INTERVIEW WITH COLIN GRAY

Colin Gray wearing an orange-and-white jumpsuit in court

Colin Gray pleaded not guilty to 29 criminal counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. (Fox News)

Prosecutors had asked the judge to set Colin Gray's bond at $1 million, noting that he lived in seven different residences over five years with Colt, and if he returned, he would pose a significant threat to his wife and his other children, whom the state intends to call as witnesses at trial.

Colin Gray's attorney, Brian Hobbs, argued that his client was not a threat to the community. Fox News Digital reached out to Hobbs for comment.

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT ON FBI RADAR SINCE 2023 AS POSSIBLE THREAT AFTER ONLINE REMARKS

Colin Gray interview with police

Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, speaks to police in Georgia in May 2023. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

During Tuesday's hearing, the court heard several impact statements from victims of the shooting. Jerry McIlhenny, the grandfather of victim Taylor Jones, said his granddaughter still has an iron rod in her leg from a bullet wound.

"You’ve taken her childhood away from her," McIlhenny said. "She’s 14!"

COLT GRAY PLEADS NOT GUILTY, DEMANDS JURY TRIAL 

Colt Gray

Suspected gunman Colt Gray leaves the Barrow County courthouse after his first appearance on Sept. 6, 2024, following the shooting at Apalachee High School. (Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images)

Breanna Schermerhorn, mother of 14-year-old victim Mason Schermerhorn, testified that she has suffered and struggled personally since the murder of her son.

"He was an amazing son and brother," Schermerhorn said, adding that Colin Gray "should have no influence going forward on any child."

Colin Gray enters the Barrow County courthouse

Colin Gray, 54, the father of suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, 14, enters the Barrow County courthouse for his first appearance, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Winder, Ga.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia is one of 42 states in the U.S. that holds parents criminally responsible for their children.

Last year, a Michigan judge sentenced James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, to serve 10 to 15 years in prison for their roles in their son's decision to open fire inside his school, killing four students and injuring multiple others.

The Crumbley parents' trials have been described as historic, as they are the first parents of a school shooter in U.S. history to be tried, setting a new precedent for parents of children accused of committing mass shootings.

Fox News' Chip Bell and Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.