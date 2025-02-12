Georgia school shooting suspect's father granted bond as victims share emotional statements in court

A Georgia judge on Tuesday granted the father of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect a $500,000 bond.

On Sept. 4, 2024, Colt Gray, 14, allegedly killed two teachers and two other 14-year-old students when he opened fire inside the high school.

Colt pleaded not guilty to 55 criminal counts, including 25 counts of aggravated assault, and his 54-year-old father, Colin Gray, pleaded not guilty to 29 criminal counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The father is accused of buying the AR-15-style firearm his son allegedly used in the shooting. He would have to pay at least $50,000 of the total $500,000, in cash, to be released from jail.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to set Colin Gray's bond at $1 million, noting that he lived in seven different residences over five years with Colt, and if he returned, he would pose a significant threat to his wife and his other children, whom the state intends to call as witnesses at trial.

Colin Gray's attorney, Brian Hobbs, argued that his client was not a threat to the community. Fox News Digital reached out to Hobbs for comment.

During Tuesday's hearing, the court heard several impact statements from victims of the shooting. Jerry McIlhenny, the grandfather of victim Taylor Jones, said his granddaughter still has an iron rod in her leg from a bullet wound.

"You’ve taken her childhood away from her," McIlhenny said. "She’s 14!"

Breanna Schermerhorn, mother of 14-year-old victim Mason Schermerhorn, testified that she has suffered and struggled personally since the murder of her son.

"He was an amazing son and brother," Schermerhorn said, adding that Colin Gray "should have no influence going forward on any child."

Georgia is one of 42 states in the U.S. that holds parents criminally responsible for their children.

Last year, a Michigan judge sentenced James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, to serve 10 to 15 years in prison for their roles in their son's decision to open fire inside his school, killing four students and injuring multiple others.

The Crumbley parents' trials have been described as historic, as they are the first parents of a school shooter in U.S. history to be tried, setting a new precedent for parents of children accused of committing mass shootings.

