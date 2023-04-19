Georgia motel shut down for having stripper poles in rooms, other violations

An Atlanta-area motel was shut down by the Fulton County Board of Health as officials described some of the rooms in such poor condition, that workers couldn't even enter them.

The College Park Police Department said inspectors found black mold, stripper poles, exposed wires and broken smoke detectors at the Howard Johnson motel in College Park, Georgia, located on Old National Highway, according to FOX 5.

Additionally, one resident, Denine Brand, claimed that she has to force management to provide basic needs.

"I can believe all of it," Brand said. "I had no water. They had pipes that bust and I had no water. It took for me to call code enforcement to get them to move to another room with working water and working heat.

"It’s horrible because people are only here because they have to be, not because they want to be."

Brand said that children who live there "shouldn't know" anything about stripper poles.

"I don’t know how they could get away with putting poles in the rooms," she said.

The Fulton County Board of Health is giving families until April 27 to move out of the motel.