Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia motel shut down for having stripper poles in rooms, other violations

One motel resident says that she has complained many times about the conditions

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Atlanta police issue warning about criminal trend of "sliders" and how to protect yourself Video

Atlanta police issue warning about criminal trend of "sliders" and how to protect yourself

These types of crimes typically take place at gas stations, and thieves look for purses and valuables but sometimes will take the car if the keys are still inside. Credit: Atlanta Police Department Facebook

An Atlanta-area motel was shut down by the Fulton County Board of Health as officials described some of the rooms in such poor condition, that workers couldn't even enter them.

The College Park Police Department said inspectors found black mold, stripper poles, exposed wires and broken smoke detectors at the Howard Johnson motel in College Park, Georgia, located on Old National Highway, according to FOX 5.

Additionally, one resident, Denine Brand, claimed that she has to force management to provide basic needs.

GEORGIA JAIL TRANSFERS 600 INMATES AFTER MAN ALLEGEDLY EATEN ALIVE BY INSECTS

Atlanta hotel

The College Park Police Department said that inspectors found black mold, stripper poles, exposed wires, and broken smoke detectors at the Howard Johnson motel in College Park, Georgia, located on Old National Highway, according to FOX 5. (FOX 5)

"I can believe all of it," Brand said. "I had no water. They had pipes that bust and I had no water. It took for me to call code enforcement to get them to move to another room with working water and working heat.

"It’s horrible because people are only here because they have to be, not because they want to be."

ATLANTA WOMAN ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS HERSELF DURING STRUGGLE WITH BROTHER: POLICE

Atlanta motel

Police say the motel's owner didn't have a proper operator's license. Inspectors also found stripper poles inside one of the rooms. (FOX 5)

Brand said that children who live there "shouldn't know" anything about stripper poles.

"I don’t know how they could get away with putting poles in the rooms," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Motel

An Atlanta-area motel was shut down by the Fulton County Board of Health as officials described some of the rooms in such bad condition, that workers were unable to enter them. (FOX 5)

The Fulton County Board of Health is giving families until April 27 to move out of the motel.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.