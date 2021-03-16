Georgia massage parlors turn into war zones as police unravel deadly shooting scenes

Seven people were killed in a string of massage parlor shootings in the Atlanta area early Tuesday evening, though it is currently unclear if they are connected.

Three people were shot and killed and two others were injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia when a gunman entered the spa and opened fire shortly before 5 p.m., according to Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Roughly 25 miles south of the scene of that shooting, three Asian women were shot and killed at Gold Spa and one Asian woman was shot and killed at Aromatherapy Spa in northern Atlanta about one hour later, Fox 5 reports.

Baker said detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are coordinating with the Atlanta Police Department in the investigation.

Two other women were injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect in the Acworth shooting, who is a man wearing a red and black hoodie and driving a black Hyundai SUV.

Highway 92 near the scene of the shooting was temporarily shut down as police investigated the incident.