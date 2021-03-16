Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia massage parlors turn into war zones as police unravel deadly shooting scenes

Three people were killed and two others were injured

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seven people were killed in a string of massage parlor shootings in the Atlanta area early Tuesday evening, though it is currently unclear if they are connected. 

Three people were shot and killed and two others were injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia when a gunman entered the spa and opened fire shortly before 5 p.m., according to Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 

Roughly 25 miles south of the scene of that shooting, three Asian women were shot and killed at Gold Spa and one Asian woman was shot and killed at Aromatherapy Spa in northern Atlanta about one hour later, Fox 5 reports

Three people were killed at Gold Spa and one person was killed across the street at Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta around 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Three people were killed at Gold Spa and one person was killed across the street at Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta around 6 p.m. Tuesday.  (Janice Yu/FOX 5 Atlanta)

Baker said detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are coordinating with the Atlanta Police Department in the investigation. 

Two other women were injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor and taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police say this is the suspect in a shooting at a massage parlor in Acworth, Georgia Tuesday afternoon. 

Police say this is the suspect in a shooting at a massage parlor in Acworth, Georgia Tuesday afternoon.  (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect in the Acworth shooting, who is a man wearing a red and black hoodie and driving a black Hyundai SUV. 

Highway 92 near the scene of the shooting was temporarily shut down as police investigated the incident. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money