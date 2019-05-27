Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Georgia man drowns trying to save dad who walked off boat into lake, reports say

By Neal Colgrass | Newser
In a sad story from Georgia, a son dived into a lake to save his father—but only the father came out alive, the LaGrange Daily News reports.

Seems Jermiah Israel, 34, was sleeping alongside his dad Sunday night on boat tied to a bridge after a day of fishing.

The dad woke up just after midnight and apparently walked into West Point Lake, thinking he was still home.

The man drowned in West Point Lake, investigators said.

The man drowned in West Point Lake, investigators said. (Google Street View)

Israel jumped in to save him but drowned, while the 64-year-old father was rescued by nearby boaters and taken to a hospital and released.

Witnesses tried to rescue Israel but couldn't get him out of the lake, WTVM reports.

Click here for more from Newser.