Georgia
Published

Georgia man busted with shoebox full of cocaine, police say

Alfredo Pineda remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail as of Wednesday

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Georgia man was arrested Monday after authorities said they found a shoebox filled with suspected cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop. 

A Monroe County deputy pulled over a driver, 31-year-old Alfredo Pineda, on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 189 around 8 a.m. Monday. 

Alfredo Pineda and the contents that were allegedly found in his car.

Alfredo Pineda and the contents that were allegedly found in his car. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy searched Pineda’s vehicle and found a shoebox. Inside the shoebox were 16 individually wrapped brick-like containers that "appeared to be cocaine," the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Pineda, from Bethlehem, Georgia, was taken into custody and brought to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Pineda was charged with possession with intent (cocaine), possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession/sale of counterfeit substances. 

Online records show he is still in custody. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  