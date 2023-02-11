Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Georgia man arrested for alleged DUI while driving ambulance naked

Bradley Jermaine Baker, 48, is suspected of having been under the influence of narcotics

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A naked Georgia man who stole an ambulance and took the vehicle out for a drive on Friday was taken into custody, according to officials.

The man, who was later identified as Bradley Jermaine Baker, 48, is suspected of having been under the influence of narcotics.

Residents noticed the ambulance moving aggressively without its headlights turned on near Mercer University Drive in Macon, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the ambulance was also spotted doing burnouts in a parking lot.

Deputies responded to the scene, but the driver would not stop the ambulance, leading to a short pursuit.

The man eventually ditched the ambulance and attempted to flee deputies on foot. Deputies said they arrested him around Eisenhower Parkway.

Baker had active warrants out of Bibb and Douglas counties. He is now charged with driving while his license is suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of drugs, probation violation, public indecency, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and theft by taking.

He was booked into the Bibb County Jail and is being held without bond.