Georgia six-year-old pleads to 'government' for four-day school week

A small boy in Georgia has a very big ask.

Can he please have a four-day school week, rather than the usual five-day week?

He's taken his plea to the government, too, in a video that's gone viral on social media.

Brodie Kenyon and his mother, Jessica Kenyon, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Feb. 9, to share the story of how the boy went viral once he said he was "protesting" and taking his request to the federal government.

"I'm Brodie and this is for the government, and I'm protesting," he said in the video, which his mom shared widely.

"And I want three days off of school," he said, speaking in the video from his car seat during a car trip.

He added, "I've been tired of school lately and I've been dreaming [of] three days off."

He also said, "Two days is not enough. I need time to just play and go with Nae-Nae [his grandmother] and stay home and do whatever I want outside."

He said on "Fox & Friends" that "yep" — he's a big star now.

"It's great," he said when asked about his newfound stardom.

"I can't believe it," he added as his mom sitting beside him laughed.

His mother told the program she decided to put the video of Brodie's request on TikTok and Instagram to help get her son's message out there.

When asked why he wants more time to do his own thing, young Brodie said, "I think everybody does. I think they're getting tired of school, too," he said.

As a commenter on Facebook wrote of the boy's video, "I realize this is intended as cute, but there's something important to be acknowledged here."

The person added, "He knows himself, knows what he needs and articulates it. I kind of love that."

Wrote another person on Facebook, "Little kids need to be kids, and on that, I feel we should all have a 4-day week with 3 days off."

Wrote yet another commenter, "Amen, little man. Tell it like it is. God bless you and your family."