Georgia machete-wielding man accused of attempted burglary runs from police, hides in homeless camp: Officials

A Georgia man was arrested after trying to break in to a building and attempting to flee police in a homeless camp.

Officials say that 37-year-old Jeffrey Furlow allegedly tried to break into a building in Atlanta, Georgia on July 28 at around 5:08 p.m.

When an officer got closer to the man, who forced officers to chase him, he realized that the suspect was carrying a machete, according to police.

"Get on the floor!" an officer can be heard saying before using his taser.

Furlow allegedly attempted to evade police by hiding in a homeless camp and went into a tent before finally surrendering.

"I ain't got a machete," the suspect can be heard saying before officers placed him in handcuffs.

When asked why the suspect was running from police, he can be heard saying "They be hating on me, man."

He was charged with loitering and prowling and obstruction of an officer.