Georgia
Published

Georgia machete-wielding man accused of attempted burglary runs from police, hides in homeless camp: Officials

Georgia police say the incident happened on July 28

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Georgia machete-wielding man accused of attempted burglary runs from police, hides in homeless camp: Officials Video

Georgia machete-wielding man accused of attempted burglary runs from police, hides in homeless camp: Officials

A Georgia man was arrested after trying to break in to a building and the attempting to flee police in a homeless camp. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

A Georgia man was arrested after trying to break in to a building and attempting to flee police in a homeless camp.

Officials say that 37-year-old Jeffrey Furlow allegedly tried to break into a building in Atlanta, Georgia on July 28 at around 5:08 p.m.

When an officer got closer to the man, who forced officers to chase him, he realized that the suspect was carrying a machete, according to police.

"Get on the floor!" an officer can be heard saying before using his taser.

Tent

Officials say that 37-year-old Jeffrey Furlow allegedly tried to break into a building in Atlanta, Georgia on July 28 at around 5:08 p.m. (Atlanta Police Department)

Furlow allegedly attempted to evade police by hiding in a homeless camp and went into a tent before finally surrendering.

"I ain't got a machete," the suspect can be heard saying before officers placed him in handcuffs.

Georgia machette

When an officer got closer to the man, who forced officers to chase him, he realized that the suspect was carrying a machete, according to police. (Atlanta Police Department)

When asked why the suspect was running from police, he can be heard saying "They be hating on me, man."

Georgia man

"I ain't got a machete," the suspect can be heard saying before officers placed him in handcuffs. (Atlanta Police Department)

He was charged with loitering and prowling and obstruction of an officer.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.