Georgia lineman killed, another injured after workplace accident: 'Tragic passing'

The City of Griffin identified Eric Weems as the lineman who was killed and Trent Granger as the injured lineman

A Georgia town is mourning the loss of a veteran lineman who was killed in a workplace accident.

Eric Weems died Wednesday after he and another lineman, Trent Granger, were involved in a workplace "accident" involving equipment failure on Spalding Street in Griffin, Georgia, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Granger is in critical, but stable condition, the City of Griffin said.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we inform our community of the tragic passing of our beloved lineman, Eric Weems. Eric sustained a catastrophic injury this morning while working on a project on Spalding Street," the city wrote on Facebook. 

Eric Weems smiling

Weems, who was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, celebrated his 19th year as a lineman in October, according to a video posted by the city in 2020. In the video, Weems was explaining what it's like to be a lineman in celebration of 2020 Georgia Cities Week.

He was also featured by the city in 2017 for Lineman Appreciation Month with a short video explaining why he loves his career.

Weems said one of his favorite parts about being a lineman is getting the power back on for families with children during the winter when their homes are cold.

"You couldn't buy that feeling. That's a big part of why I do what I do," Weems said, adding that "the gratification you get from getting those people's lights on is overwhelming."

Weems was also part of a mutual aid crew that went to Quitman, Georgia, to help restore power to those impacted by Hurricane Helene, the city said on Oct. 3.

Eric Weems was part of a mutual aid crew that traveled to southern Georgia to restore power for those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also commented on the tragic incident, sharing his condolences to the city and the loved ones of both Weems and Granger.

"As our state and local communities rebuild from devastating storms, it is because of the dangerous work done by our linemen that we are able to be on the road to recovery," Kemp wrote.

"Marty, the girls and I are deeply saddened by this tragic news and ask all Georgians to keep the Griffin linemen, their families, and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers in these difficult times."

Griffin, Georgia power truck

"We ask that our community allow the family, friends, and colleagues to mourn the loss and pray for healing for two of our own. We will continue to provide updates on Trent as we receive them. Together, we grieve," the city wrote.

Griffin is south of Atlanta and is considered part of the city's metro area.