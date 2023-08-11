Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia KFC employee charged after he allegedly shot woman in restaurant parking lot during lunch rush: police

Georgia police found the victim critically injured in the KFC parking lot

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Georgia police discuss KFC employee shooting Video

Georgia police discuss KFC employee shooting

Savannah Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the local KFC fast-food restaurant. (Savannah Police Department)

A 23-year-old Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) employee is accused of shooting and injuring a woman outside the fast-food restaurant Thursday during the lunchtime rush, Georgia police say.

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther said during a news conference that the suspect, Sherman Hendrix, allegedly shot and injured a woman during the popular fast-food chain's lunchtime rush.

Sherman Hendrix

Police have charged Sherman Hendrix, 23, with aggravated assault after they said he shot a woman in a KFC parking lot Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Savannah, Ga. (Chatham County Jail)

Authorities responded to the KFC parking lot on W. Gwinnett Street in Savannah at 12:30 p.m.

Following the shooting, the victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said. The victim's condition was not known Friday.

"We respond to the KFC and on our arrival we found an adult female in the parking lot suffering life-threatening injuries," Gunther said. 

KFC restaurant

Police arrested 23-year-old Sherman Hendrix with aggravated assault after he shot and critically injured a woman in the KFC parking lot in Savannah, Ga.  (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, File)

Gunther called the shooting, "not random," but did not share what led up to the altercation.

Police charged Hendrix with aggravated assault following his arrest, and he is being held at the Chatham County Jail without bond. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.