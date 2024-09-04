Georgia high school shooting: Biden decries 'more senseless gun violence'

President Biden issued a statement following the shooting Wednesday at a Georgia high school that left four people dead and many others wounded, while condemning gun violence.

"Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed," Biden said in a statement.

"What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart. Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal," Biden continued.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 4 DEAD, ONE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, SHERIFF SAYS

Biden added that they are closely coordinating with officials at the federal, state and local level, and are grateful for the first responders who brought the suspect into custody and prevented further loss of life.

"Ending this gun violence epidemic is personal to me. It’s why I signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – the most meaningful gun safety bill in decades – and have announced dozens of gun safety executive action," Biden said.

FOUR PASSENGERS KILLED AFTER GUNMAN OPENS FIRE IN CHICAGO-AREA TRAIN CAR ON LABOR DAY: POLICE

Biden continued and said he also established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, overseen by Vice President Harris.

"We’ve made significant progress, but this crisis requires even more. After decades of inaction, Republicans in Congress must finally say ‘enough is enough’ and work with Democrats to pass common-sense gun safety legislation," Biden said.

SHOOTING AT WEST INDIAN DAY PARADE IN NYC LEAVES 5 WOUNDED, POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT

"We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers. These measures will not bring those who were tragically killed today back, but it will help prevent more tragic gun violence from ripping more families apart," Biden emphasized.

At least four people are dead Wednesday after a shooting at a high school in north central Georgia put the building on lockdown, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that four people died at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia — approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta – and nine others were taken to various hospitals with injuries. The suspect is alive and in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News Digital's Timothy Nerozzi and Stephan Sorace contributed to this report.