Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mass Shootings

Georgia high school shooting: Biden decries 'more senseless gun violence'

President says ending 'epidemic is personal to him'

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Grandmother of three Apalachee High School students: Parents were panicking, crying and screaming Video

Grandmother of three Apalachee High School students: Parents were panicking, crying and screaming

Gwendlyn Cook, a grandmother of three children at Apalachee High School, describes what they say they saw at the crime scene.

President Biden issued a statement following the shooting Wednesday at a Georgia high school that left four people dead and many others wounded, while condemning gun violence.

"Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed," Biden said in a statement.

"What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart. Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal," Biden continued.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 4 DEAD, ONE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, SHERIFF SAYS

Police gather outside Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school

A medical helicopter is seen in front of Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday, in Winder, Ga.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Biden added that they are closely coordinating with officials at the federal, state and local level, and are grateful for the first responders who brought the suspect into custody and prevented further loss of life. 

"Ending this gun violence epidemic is personal to me. It’s why I signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – the most meaningful gun safety bill in decades – and have announced dozens of gun safety executive action," Biden said.

FOUR PASSENGERS KILLED AFTER GUNMAN OPENS FIRE IN CHICAGO-AREA TRAIN CAR ON LABOR DAY: POLICE

Cars are parked on the sides of a road as law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting at Apalachee High School

Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga.  (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

Biden continued and said he also established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, overseen by Vice President Harris. 

"We’ve made significant progress, but this crisis requires even more. After decades of inaction, Republicans in Congress must finally say ‘enough is enough’ and work with Democrats to pass common-sense gun safety legislation," Biden said.

SHOOTING AT WEST INDIAN DAY PARADE IN NYC LEAVES 5 WOUNDED, POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT

People leave Apalachee High School after a shooting

People leave Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

"We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers. These measures will not bring those who were tragically killed today back, but it will help prevent more tragic gun violence from ripping more families apart," Biden emphasized. 

At least four people are dead Wednesday after a shooting at a high school in north central Georgia put the building on lockdown, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that four people died at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia — approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta – and nine others were taken to various hospitals with injuries. The suspect is alive and in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News Digital's Timothy Nerozzi and Stephan Sorace contributed to this report. 