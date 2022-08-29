Georgia high school football players named honorary first responders after saving woman in car wreck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of Georgia high school football players, who helped save a woman trapped in her car following a serious crash earlier this month, have been named honorary first responders.

Rome High School football players Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore received the awards last week, according to WSB-TV.

Atrium Health Floyd CEO Kurt Stuenkel came to the school to recognize the athletes for their heroic actions. The first responders who arrived at the scene of the crash helped present the award to the players.

The players previously spoke to "Fox & Friends" about their efforts to save the woman.

"Everybody is calling us heroes and saying we saved a life and saying a whole bunch of positive things about us. But you know, I feel as if we did the right thing," Adams said. "You know, I wouldn't feel right if we didn't do that. I feel like ‘hero’ is a bit of a stretch. We just did what was right."

The boys were arriving at school on August 12 when they witnessed a 50-year-old woman get into a wreck.

The door of the vehicle was jammed, and the woman could not get out.

Math teacher Luis Goya, who called 911 after seeing the incident himself, said the athletes rushed to go help the woman out of her car.

"They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released. After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car. She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her," Goya wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

"The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation," he continued.

