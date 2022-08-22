Atlanta police arrest suspect in shooting that killed at least 1, injured others

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta police on Monday arrested a suspect charged with killing one person and injuring others in a shooting in the Midtown area.

Police said the suspect is a woman, and she was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport without incident.

Police responded to a shooting at 1280 W. Peachtree Street around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims had died, and the other was taken to a hospital.

Officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located an individual who appeared to have been shot. The individual was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the two victims who survived was not immediately available. The last shot was fired around 2:15 p.m., police said. Police are investigating a possible connection between the two shootings.

Police have released a photo of the suspect believed responsible for the shooting. It's unclear if the shootings were targeted or random.

Multiple officers were in the area earlier searching for the suspect and police were advising residents to stay off the streets in the midtown areas.

"We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available," police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.