Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Atlanta police arrest suspect in shooting that killed at least 1, injured others

Atlanta police officers say they have a suspect in custody after responding to an active shooter situation

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Criminal justice system is 'broken': Former DC homicide detective Video

Criminal justice system is 'broken': Former DC homicide detective

WARNING-Graphic footage: Former DC homicide detective Ted Williams provides insight on the rising crime rate on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta police on Monday arrested a suspect charged with killing one person and injuring others in a shooting in the Midtown area. 

Police said the suspect is a woman, and she was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport without incident. 

The Atlanta shooting suspect arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Atlanta shooting suspect arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (WAGA-TV)

Police responded to a shooting at 1280 W. Peachtree Street around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims had died, and the other was taken to a hospital. 

Atlanta police on the scene of an active shooting situation. 

Atlanta police on the scene of an active shooting situation.  (WAGA-TV)

Officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located an individual who appeared to have been shot. The individual was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

The condition of the two victims who survived was not immediately available. The last shot was fired around 2:15 p.m., police said. Police are investigating a possible connection between the two shootings. 

A photo of the Atlanta shooting suspect. 

A photo of the Atlanta shooting suspect.  (APD)

Police have released a photo of the suspect believed responsible for the shooting. It's unclear if the shootings were targeted or random. 

OREGON WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER RUNNING OVER, KILLING FATHER OF HER CHILDREN AT PARK: POLICE

Multiple officers were in the area earlier searching for the suspect and police were advising residents to stay off the streets in the midtown areas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available," police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  