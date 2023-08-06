Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia healthcare worker accused of stealing $17,000 from elderly patient

The stolen money was allegedly used to pay for rent and jewelry

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Georgia healthcare worker was arrested after allegedly stealing from her 77-year-old patient over the past year.

Canton resident Ebony Michelle Mitchell, 48, was charged with six counts of felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled elderly adult. She was arrested on Wednesday.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office announced that the allegations were reported to them in May. After months of investigating, they found enough evidence to arrest the suspect.

Mitchell worked as a caretaker for a 77-year-old man in Alpharetta when the thefts happened. Officials believe Mitchell began stealing in February, and that the suspect used the money for luxury items and bills.

Ebony Michelle Mitchell mugshot

Canton resident Ebony Michelle Mitchell, 48, was charged with six counts of felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled elderly adult. (Cherokee Sheriff’s Office)

"Mitchell stole more than $17,000 from her patient by using his credit/debit cards to charge everything from jewelry and down payments on her car to paying off her rent," the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office explained in a press release. 

Ben Naas, the son of the victim, told FOX 5 Atlanta that Mitchell would take advantage of his father's dementia.

"She was holding his cell phone up to his face and having him use his voice as his identification to get into her bank account," Naas said.

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office exteriors

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the theft incidents. (Google Maps)

"She was so incredibly proficient at this that I can only imagine that she has done this to someone else," he added.

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Captain Jay Baker said that Mitchell used the victim's information to apply for a $400,000 home loan, though the loan was never approved.

After being booked on Wednesday, Mitchell was released on a bond of $16,878.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.