Georgia detention officer fired, charged after sexual relationship with inmate: police

A former detention officer in Georgia was fired and charged after being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with an inmate.

Kawana Jenkins, 36, is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact, two counts of reckless conduct and five counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

Jenkins is also charged with two counts of cruelty to inmates and one count of giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization.

According to Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the inappropriate behavior was taped on a contraband cellphone.

Officers came across the phone during a shakedown of Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

After identifying Jenkins in the video, officials prompted fired her and arrested her. Jenkins had worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office since 2019.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said he is committed to holding every employee accountable and being transparent to the public.

"The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Labat said in a statement.

"The vast majority of employees are to be commended for their integrity, commitment to service and the work they do day in and day out," the statement added.




