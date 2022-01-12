Expand / Collapse search
Georgia deputy facing termination over Ahmaud Arbery Facebook comment: report

Houston County Sheriff’s Office takes disciplinary action against officer

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Georgia police officer has been "suspended without pay pending termination" following a comment he made on a Facebook post about the trial surrounding the death of Ahmaud Arbery, according to multiple media reports

Houston County Deputy Paul Urhahn, in response to a January 7 WGXA news article about the suspects in the case each being sentenced to life in prison, allegedly wrote "that criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though," the reports said. The post is said to have been removed. 

Days later, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a letter addressed to Urhahn, stating that "effective today’s date, January 10, 2022, your employment with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is hereby suspended without pay pending termination."  

This combination of booking photos provided by the Glynn County Detention Center shows, from left, Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Each man has been sentenced to life in prison. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

This combination of booking photos provided by the Glynn County Detention Center shows, from left, Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Each man has been sentenced to life in prison. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File) (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

GEORGIA MEN SENTENCED IN 2020 MURDER OF ARBERY 

Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton said he made the decision after "reviewing the requesting discipline letter and internal affairs investigation report." 

He accused Urhahn of being in violation of department policies in which "an officer must at all times, on and off duty, conduct him/herself in a manner which does not bring discredit to the department or county." 

The letter did not mention the reported Arbery-related comment, but said Urhahn has ten days to appeal the decision or else he will be fired. 

Fox News has reached out to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for further comment. 

Urhahn has been working there for 20 years, according to WMAZ

