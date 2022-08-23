Georgia county sees second school bus driver arrested for DUI in less than a week, parents ‘beyond mad’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A school bus driver in Pickens County, Georgia, was arrested for alleged drunk driving, just days after another driver in the same county had a similar experience.

Officers arrested Tammy Decerbo, 43, Monday morning. It was roughly an hour after she completed her morning route, so no students were on board. Still, parents were upset, especially after Jeffrey Tucker was arrested for DUI and other offenses on Friday.

"Shocking that you just watched one of your coworkers get busted for DUI and you're still going to do the same thing?" parent Katie Lewis told Atlanta's Fox5. Lewis said she was "beyond mad" when she heard the news.

Decerbo and Tucker were both released from custody Monday night after posting bond.

GEORGIA COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER BAG OF DRUGS FOUND NEXT TO 2-YEAR-OLD'S MCDONAL'S HAPPY MEAL: POLICE

Tucker, 59, was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly crashed a bus with students on it into a ditch. He is facing a DUI charge and 40 additional counts of reckless conduct.

Pickens County School District said in a statement Friday that the bus had an accident that afternoon. While the school said that no students were injured or needed medical attention, FOX 5 Atlanta reported that some parents disagree with the school district’s account. One mother said her son suffered a minor concussion, while another sent the local station a picture her son with a bruised face.

GEORGIA TEEN, 17, FACES MURDER CHARGE AFTER ‘ACCIDENTAL’ SHOOTING OF BROTHER: REPORT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before Tucker was arrested, Georgia State Patrol said, the school sent another bus, so he could finish the trip.

"There should have been another driver that took over, it should have been somebody else that brought our kids home, not the same driver that was drunk," Lewis said.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.