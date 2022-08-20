Georgia couple arrested after bag of drugs found next to 2-year-old's McDonald's Happy Meal: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia couple found themselves under arrest after police said they found a bag of drugs in their car lying next to a 2-year-old child's McDonald's happy meal.

Jonathan Loftis, 34, and Bethany Smith, 23, have been charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession after they were pulled over on Interstate 85 earlier this month by Coweta County deputies who say that Loftis was driving erratically, WAGA-TV reported.

Deputies say they could see Smith's 2-year-old daughter in the backseat and also smelled the odor of marijuana from the car.

When deputies asked Smith to exit the car, they said she was having trouble walking.

Officers said they found a bag containing meth and marijuana on the floorboard that was a high enough amount to charge them with trafficking.

The bag was located next to the 2-year-old child's McDonald's Happy Meal, authorities say.

"Not only was there a 2-year-old found in the car, but the drugs were found in very close proximity to a Happy Meal box, which makes the whole thing worse," Coweta County Investigator Toby Nix said about the incident.

Deputies said that the child has been turned over to a relative.

