Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia couple arrested after bag of drugs found next to 2-year-old's McDonald's Happy Meal: Police

Georgia police charged the couple with felony drug trafficking

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia couple found themselves under arrest after police said they found a bag of drugs in their car lying next to a 2-year-old child's McDonald's happy meal.

Jonathan Loftis, 34, and Bethany Smith, 23, have been charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession after they were pulled over on Interstate 85 earlier this month by Coweta County deputies who say that Loftis was driving erratically, WAGA-TV reported.

Deputies say they could see Smith's 2-year-old daughter in the backseat and also smelled the odor of marijuana from the car.

When deputies asked Smith to exit the car, they said she was having trouble walking.

TENNESSEE MCDONALD’S EMPLOYEE CALLS POLICE AFTER MIGRANTS BEGIN PANHANDLING DURING STOP ON WAY TO EAST COAST

(L) Jonathan Loftis (R) Bethany Smith

(L) Jonathan Loftis (R) Bethany Smith (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Officers said they found a bag containing meth and marijuana on the floorboard that was a high enough amount to charge them with trafficking. 

The bag was located next to the 2-year-old child's McDonald's Happy Meal, authorities say.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they found enough drugs in the car to charge the pair with trafficking. 

Police said they found enough drugs in the car to charge the pair with trafficking.  (Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Not only was there a 2-year-old found in the car, but the drugs were found in very close proximity to a Happy Meal box, which makes the whole thing worse," Coweta County Investigator Toby Nix said about the incident.

Deputies said that the child has been turned over to a relative.
 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.