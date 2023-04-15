Georgia county issues evacuation order for area around plastic resin plant after massive fire breaks out
Georgia officials issued the evacuation order on Saturday afternoon
County officials in Georgia issued an evacuation order for the area around a plastic resin plant after a massive fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.
The Glynn County Board of Commissioners said in a Facebook post at 6:21 p.m. that an evacuation order has been issued for the area within a ½ mile radius of the Pinova plant in Brunswick, Georgia.
According to the board of commissioners, the Jacksonville Fire Department has arrived for support.