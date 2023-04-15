Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia county issues evacuation order for area around plastic resin plant after massive fire breaks out

Georgia officials issued the evacuation order on Saturday afternoon

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Georgia county issues evacuation order for area around plastic resin plant after massive fire breaks out Video

Georgia county issues evacuation order for area around plastic resin plant after massive fire breaks out

County officials in Georgia are issuing an evacuation order for the area around a plastic resin plant after a massive fire broke out on Saturday afternoon. (Credit: Ryan Parker/Facebook)

County officials in Georgia issued an evacuation order for the area around a plastic resin plant after a massive fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners said in a Facebook post at 6:21 p.m. that an evacuation order has been issued for the area within a ½ mile radius of the Pinova plant in Brunswick, Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

County officials in Georgia are issuing an evacuation order for the area around a plastic resin plant after a massive fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.

County officials in Georgia are issuing an evacuation order for the area around a plastic resin plant after a massive fire broke out on Saturday afternoon. (Credit: Ryan Parker/Facebook)

According to the board of commissioners, the Jacksonville Fire Department has arrived for support.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.