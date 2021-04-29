Georgia bee invasion: More than 100,000 bees set up shop in woman's home for third time

A Georgia woman was buzzing Wednesday about a 100,000-strong bee colony she found in the ceiling of her home, which was the third invasion since 2017.

"I guess I'm the Queen Bee," Lisa Ohrmundt told Fox News Thursday. "They keep coming back to our house. ... Make it stop, or show me how to get them to pay rent.

MAN STALKED BY MOUNTAIN LION ON UTAH TRAIL, VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS

This hive was actually smaller than the first large bee colony that Ohrmundt had to get rid of back in 2017, when about 120,000 bees set up shop in her home.

Bobby Chaisson, the operations director for Georgia Bee Removal, told FOX 5 that bees pick their homes randomly, saying a "bee flew by and went up inside and basically measured the house and decided this is the perfect spot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They were about four and a half, five feet long and then the full width of the floor joist, so about 18 inches wide and 12 to 15 inches deep. So that was a big space they were in, they were doing really well," he told the local Fox affiliate.