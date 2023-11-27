Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Georgia animal control issues urgent adoption deadline as overcrowding threatens euthanasia for two dozen dogs

The GA facility has released a list of dogs and staff contacts on social media for potential adopters

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Multiple dogs living at animal shelters in a county just south of Atlanta could be euthanized due to overcrowding if they aren't adopted before Nov. 30, a Georgia animal control group said.

Clayton County Animal Control, which houses stray animals at two shelters, said two dozen dogs faced possible euthanasia due to overcrowding at the facilities. In a memorandum posted to social media Thursday, the group said dogs that aren't fostered before Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. faced possible euthanasia.

VIRAL POST FROM TEXAS ANIMAL SHELTER HELPS 'ANTISOCIAL' DOG FIND NEW HOME

Fox Georgia graphic

The Georgia shelters have seen an influx of surrendered animals, and despite rescue efforts, many still require adoption. (Fox News)

WHY THE ADOPTION OF SENIOR PETS CAN BE THE 'PURRFECT' ADDITION TO YOUR LIFE

Sarah Ortiz, a Clayton County animal advocate, said several animals were surrendered ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

"I don’t know what’s happening this time of the year people have just lost interest, people they are just dumping their dogs," Ortiz told WANF-TV.

Ortiz said rescue groups have been able to take in some of the dogs, but several more still needed homes.

In addition to the dogs listed by breed and name, Clayton County Animal Control published a list of staff members on its Facebook page that people interested in adoption can contact.