Viral post from Texas animal shelter helps 'antisocial' dog find new home

8 hours after a post about Eddie the pooch went viral, he had new loving owners

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
An animal shelter in Texas helped a dog with a "Grinch spirit" find a new home after a hilarious post went viral online.

In a post on the Humane Society of Wichita County Facebook page, the organization endearingly described Eddie the dog as an "a--hole."

The post goes on to say that if Eddie had an accent he would sound like he was from the Bronx and would be able to hold his own in a bar fight.

"Eddie hates other dogs, he's 17 pounds and could take on a Rottweiler and win," the post continued. 

Eddie and owner Taryn

Taryn Brooks holds Eddie after a viral post on social media led her to him.  (Linda Brooks)

The post concluded by saying, "If you think you are man enough to adopt him, please be our guest. We want Eddie out of here because he scares our big dogs."

Thankfully, the creative effort of the Humane Society worked and helped Eddie find his new home after the post had over 700,000 shares on social media. 

Eddie, the antisocial dog

A viral post helped Texas pooch Eddie get adopted. (Humane Society of Wichita County)

Indeed, just eight hours after Eddie went viral, the Human Society posted a photo of him with his new proud owners, Linda Brooks, and her daughter, Taryn. 

Brooks tells FOX 4 Dallas that when she saw the post, they immediately drove from Cleburne to Witchita Falls to pick up the pup.

Eddie in new home

Antisocial dog finds new home after viral post. (Linda Brooks)

According to FOX 4, Brooks said that things have been great since they took Eddie home, and that they even created him a Facebook page to keep fans up-to-date on his adventures and to raise awareness of adopting pets from shelters, rather than buying from breeders.

Eddie at new home

Linda Brooks and her daughter adopted Eddie, who went viral on social media over an alleged "behavior" issue. (Linda Brooks)

The Humane Society of Wichita County did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.