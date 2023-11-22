Viral post from Texas animal shelter helps 'antisocial' dog find new home

An animal shelter in Texas helped a dog with a "Grinch spirit" find a new home after a hilarious post went viral online.

In a post on the Humane Society of Wichita County Facebook page, the organization endearingly described Eddie the dog as an "a--hole."

The post goes on to say that if Eddie had an accent he would sound like he was from the Bronx and would be able to hold his own in a bar fight.

"Eddie hates other dogs, he's 17 pounds and could take on a Rottweiler and win," the post continued.

The post concluded by saying, "If you think you are man enough to adopt him, please be our guest. We want Eddie out of here because he scares our big dogs."

Thankfully, the creative effort of the Humane Society worked and helped Eddie find his new home after the post had over 700,000 shares on social media.

Indeed, just eight hours after Eddie went viral, the Human Society posted a photo of him with his new proud owners, Linda Brooks, and her daughter, Taryn.

Brooks tells FOX 4 Dallas that when she saw the post, they immediately drove from Cleburne to Witchita Falls to pick up the pup.

According to FOX 4, Brooks said that things have been great since they took Eddie home, and that they even created him a Facebook page to keep fans up-to-date on his adventures and to raise awareness of adopting pets from shelters, rather than buying from breeders.

The Humane Society of Wichita County did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.